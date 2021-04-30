Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available at all Michigan Rite Aid stores

MICHIGAN — Rite Aid announced on Friday that it is administering COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis in all its Michigan stores, and anyone 16 or older is eligible.

Officials still recommend scheduling appointments in advance to reduce wait time and guarantee availability of the vaccine.

Enabling walk-in appointments supports customers that may not have access to the internet while also giving customers more flexibility.

People interested in a walk-in appointment are encouraged to visit their local Rite Aid to confirm availability.

“The availability of vaccines in every Rite Aid location is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to fight COVID-19,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer at Rite Aid. “We’ve been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic, working across our store footprint to bring testing and vaccines directly to local communities. Vaccine availability is improving every day, and our pharmacists are ready to administer vaccines safely and efficiently, providing the benefits of pharmacist-administered vaccines in a safe and sterile environment right in your neighborhood.”

Rite Aid has expanded its COVID-19 immunization efforts as allocation has expanded through its participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

All three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. - Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson – are being administered at Rite Aid.

Individuals 18 and older can schedule appointments online here. Those ages 16 and 17 can schedule an appointment with parent or guardian consent at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting the store’s pharmacy directly, which can be found here.