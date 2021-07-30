Watch

Van Buren/Cass health officials to offer vaccines and gift cards at Cass County Fair

Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 30, 2021
LAWRENCE, Mich. — The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department plans to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Cass County Fair next week, according to the VBCDHD.

We’re told the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered from Monday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 7.

The health department adds vaccine doses will be administered from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

VBCDHD says vaccine recipients 18 and over will be gifted a $50 Visa gift card. Youths aged 12 to 17 will be given a $25 Visa gift card, the health department tells us, stressing that gift cards are in limited supply.

Click here for more about the COVID-19 vaccine and here for additional information regarding the Cass County Fair.

