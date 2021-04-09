SpartanNash hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic just for 16- and 17-year-olds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic exclusively for 16- and 17-year-olds next week because of the recent spike in positivity rates among teenagers in West Michigan.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, April 19 at 5221 Cherry Ave. In Hudsonville from 3 to 8 p.m. to accommodate class schedules and after-school activities, a news release said Friday.

They’ll be using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as it’s the only one currently approved for individuals 16 and 17 years old. It’s a two-shot regimen, administered 21 days apart.

“Coronavirus cases in Michigan have surged recently, with kids and teenagers seeing the highest positivity rates in West Michigan,” said Lori Raya, EVP and chief merchandising and marketing officer at SpartanNash. “We are proud to offer this unique clinic targeted to 16- and 17-year-olds – both for their own health and safety and for their classmates, teammates, teachers, families and loved ones. Receiving a COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to help stop this virus and pandemic, especially for those most currently at risk of contracting COVID-19 and suffering long-term side effects.”

Appointments will be required and can be scheduled here.

A parent or legal guardian will need to be present.

Verification of date of birth will also be required.

The vaccine will be administered at no cost to patients.

