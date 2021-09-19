Watch

Same goal, different paths: US, EU seek max vaccine rates

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, a notice explaining that proof of vaccination is required to dine inside is seen at a restaurant in midtown Manhattan in New York. In both the U.S. and the EU, officials are struggling with the same question: how to boost vaccination rates to the max and end a pandemic that has repeatedly thwarted efforts to control it. In the United States, President Joe Biden has issued sweeping vaccine mandates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 5:01 AM, Sep 19, 2021
BRUSSELS (AP) — Officials in both the U.S. and the European Union are struggling with the same question. That is how to boost vaccination rates to the max and end a pandemic that has repeatedly thwarted efforts to control it.

President Joe Biden has issued sweeping vaccine mandates in the United States. EU officials in many places are requiring people to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from COVID-19 to participate in everyday activities. And even sometimes to go to work.

The apparent split in strategies may be narrowing even though the language differs.

