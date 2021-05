(WXMI) — Rite Aid has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to children 12 and older, the drugstore chain tells us.

We’re told guardians of those under 18 may schedule an appointment here.

Rite Aid says it has also launched this clinic inquiry tool for schools and organizations to arrange on-site clinics.

READ MORE: CDC now recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 years old and up

READ MORE: Bronson Healthcare to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids age 12-17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube