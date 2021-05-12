Watch

Bronson Healthcare to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids age 12-17

Posted at 4:51 PM, May 12, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare is now scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations for 12-15 year olds following approval by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to begin vaccinating that age group.

Bronson will host a vaccine clinic for 12-17 year olds from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Portage.

Bronson says all 12-17 year olds with parental consent are eligible for the clinic and do not need to be a current patient.

According to Bronson Healthcare, they will have 384 appointment slots available and scheduling for Sunday’s clinic begins at 5 p.m. May 12.

You can schedule an appointment online or by calling the Bronson Vaccine Call Center at (269) 220-3970.

Parental Consent Details for 12-17 years:

• 12-15 year olds: Must be accompanied by an adult at the clinic. If the adult present is not the parent or legal guardian, an authorization form must be signed by the parent or legal guardian and that paper consent must be brought to the appointment by the adult.

• 16-17 year olds: If a parent or legal guardian does not accompany the patient to the clinic, an authorization form must be signed by the parent or legal guardian and patient must bring the paper consent to the appointment.

