Rapid Central Station to host free vaccine clinic next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department will be stationed outside Rapid Central Station to administer free vaccines on Monday, Aug. 23, according to The Rapid.

We’re told the KCHD’s mobile clinic will be set up in the Grandville Avenue parking lot from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re very excited to partner with the Kent County Health Department to provide this opportunity to get vaccinated for free and without an appointment at Rapid Central Station,” says The Rapid CEO Deb Prato. “Just like the free shuttle for the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic we ran earlier this year, we’re committed to doing our part to provide easy access to this service that will create better outcomes for our community.”

The public transportation service says KCHD staff will administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

