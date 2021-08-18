Kent County's COVID-19 transmission status raised to 'high'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the level of COVID-19 transmission from ”substantial” to “high” for Kent County.

Kent County Health Department announced the change Wednesday morning.

The CDC recommends everyone in areas with a risk designation of “substantial” or “high” wear a face mask in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status.

“High” transmission is defined as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate of 10% or more in the past seven days.

Kent County currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 8.4% and the seven-day average for new cases is 103 per 100,000.

Because of the current risk classification, an eviction moratorium from the CDC now covers Kent County.

Tenants who meet income requirements, face a loss of income, are trying to pay rent and submit a declaration form to their landlord are covered by the moratorium through Oct. 3.

Health officials reiterated the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine amid the current surge.

“Vaccines remain our best tool for ending this pandemic, so we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Adam London, director of the Kent County Health Department. “With the delta variant spreading quickly throughout our community, we must remain vigilant and take extra steps in protecting our friends, family and neighbors.”

