Oakland County woman wins $2M prize in vaccine sweepstakes

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — An Oakland County woman has won the grand $2 million prize in Michigan’s coronavirus vaccination sweepstakes.

Christine Duval was announced as the winner Monday.

The lottery program was geared toward increasing the state’s vaccination rate in July.

Residents who got a shot earlier were eligible, too. State officials also announced the final eight winners of daily $50,000 drawings and nine recipients of four-year prepaid college tuition contracts valued at $55,000.

About 65% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose.

About 55% of those ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

