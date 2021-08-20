Watch

Governor Whitmer to announce $2 million winner in 'My Shot to Win Sweepstakes' on Monday

State of Michigan, 2021
MI Shot to Win
Posted at 3:32 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 15:32:45-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to reveal the final round of winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes next week, according to the Protect Michigan Commission.

The announcement is scheduled to be made Monday, Aug. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

We’re told the $2 million grand prize winner will be announced, alongside the final eight $50,000 daily prize winners and nine college scholarship recipients.

The virtual “extravaganza” event can be viewed live on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Facebook page, the Protect Michigan Commission tells us.

