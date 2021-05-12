Watch

Muskegon Co. commissioners pass resolution banning potential 'vaccine passports'

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 9:37 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 09:38:05-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County commissioners voted in favor of a resolution banning any potential efforts to enforce a “vaccine passport” in the county.

The vote was 5-4, according to a news release Wednesday.

Grassroots organization Stop the Passport, led by Muskegon resident Michelle Mixa, a former school teacher and homeschool parent, organized meetings and letter writing campaigns against the potential mandate to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The group says it was concerned about medical freedoms, right to privacy and bodily autonomy.

“We could not have achieved this without working in unity across party lines – we all shared the same concerns and could overlook one another’s political views,” Mixa said.

Read the full resolution from the Muskegon County Commission here.

