Muskegon Co. commissioners pass resolution banning potential 'vaccine passports'

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County commissioners voted in favor of a resolution banning any potential efforts to enforce a “vaccine passport” in the county.

The vote was 5-4, according to a news release Wednesday.

Grassroots organization Stop the Passport, led by Muskegon resident Michelle Mixa, a former school teacher and homeschool parent, organized meetings and letter writing campaigns against the potential mandate to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The group says it was concerned about medical freedoms, right to privacy and bodily autonomy.

“We could not have achieved this without working in unity across party lines – we all shared the same concerns and could overlook one another’s political views,” Mixa said.

