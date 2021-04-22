Watch

Michigan to receive federal assistance at mass vaccination sites

Posted at 4:35 PM, Apr 22, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Three of Michigan’s mass vaccination sites are receiving aid from federal employees to help expedite the administrations of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the governor’s office.

We’re told more than 200 personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Forest Service, and Department of Defense will arrive at DeVos Place, Ford Field and TCF no later than Wednesday, April 28.

“We appreciate the support from our federal partners, especially adding additional boots on the ground to allow for more shots in arms more quickly,” says Governor Whitmer. "We are still fighting this virus, and we must continue masking up, socially distancing, washing our hands, and crucially, getting vaccinated."

We’re told 6 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed in Michigan, with 47% of residents receiving at least one dose.

