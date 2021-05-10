Michigan reaches 55% of residents with at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. — More than 55% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday afternoon, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.

55.02% of residents 16 and older have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.

It’s the first step in the “MI Vacc to Normal Challenge,” which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced late last month.

According to the plan, the state will lift the requirement for employers to allow remote work “when feasible” 14 days after at least 55% of the state’s residents have receive at least one dose.

Whitmer also announced the milestone on Twitter on Monday.

I’m excited to announce that 55% of Michiganders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a huge milestone in getting #MIVaccToNormal and means that on May 24 we can return to in-person work. If you haven’t yet, please schedule a vaccine appointment today. pic.twitter.com/Q827k3Rhii — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 10, 2021

“I am excited that 55% of Michiganders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine because it puts us one step closer to getting Vacc to Normal,” Whitmer said. “Everyone is eligible to get their safe, effective shots, and it's on all of us to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities. On May 24, we anticipate allowing a return to in-person work across all sectors, and as more Michiganders get vaccinated, we will continue lifting restrictions to get Vacc to Normal safely.”