MDHHS neighborhood testing sites now offer COVID-19 vaccine to children 5-11

LANSING, Mich. — To provide better access for more residents, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations at its neighborhood testing sites to also offer the vaccine to children ages 5-11 years old.

Up until Thursday, these sites only offered the vaccines to adults and children 12 and older, according to a news release.

“We’re proud of the progress that’s been made vaccinating more Michigan residents, but there is still work to be done,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Expanding access at our neighborhood testing sites make it easier for families to vaccinate their children by bringing vaccine clinics to where people are in our communities, including rural and other areas that are harder to reach. Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 and we urge everyone to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.”

Health officials say they’re working to increase awareness of local vaccination opportunities for residents.

A weekly list of clinics can be found on the state’s website here.

