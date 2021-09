MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College plans to offer $100 in gift cards to the first 15 attendees at its COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this month.

The school tells us the clinic will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Sturrus Technology Center.

MCC adds the clinic previously scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 is canceled due to ongoing cleanup from Tuesday’s thunderstorm.

