Lt. Gov. Gilchrist receives booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II received on Friday morning a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

He received it at the recommendation of his physician at a CVS Health Pharmacy in Detroit, according to a news release.

“After losing 27 people in my life to this deadly virus, I am making the choice to do what I can to protect myself, family and everyone around me,” Gilchrist said. “The safe and effective vaccines have been shown to be incredibly effective in preventing people from getting the virus, being hospitalized or dying. That is why I am asking every Michigander to get their primary doses – for them and their kids 5 and older – or make an appointment to get a booster if you are already vaccinated. We can call safely gather around the dinner table with our loved ones this holiday season if we make the choice to protect each other.”

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose – Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or J&J.

Michiganders can also get their flu shot at the same time as a booster dose.

