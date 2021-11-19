LIVE at 10 a.m.: Health officials give advice on how to stay safe this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. — Officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will hold a briefing Friday morning with advice on how to stay safe this holiday season.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Michigan just before many families and friends will be gathering for Thanksgiving.

READ MORE: Spectrum Health enters 'Red Zone' for first time since start of pandemic

READ MORE: CDC: Michigan leads country in new COVID cases

READ MORE: Pediatric COVID-19 cases in Michigan nearing record levels, leaving doctors concerned

Watch the briefing here: