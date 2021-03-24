WATCH: Ottawa County health officials give update on vaccination progress

Menu

Ottawa County health officials give update on vaccination progress

Posted at 9:07 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 12:40:42-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County health officials gave an update Tuesday on the area's COVID-19 vaccination strategies and progress.

The noon press conference addressed questions like how far along the county is in vaccinating its population, how shots have been prioritized and how effective the vaccines seem to be so far, among other topics.

RELATED: As vaccine eligibility expands, health systems say Michigan's supply still lags well-behind demand

RELATED: WATCH: Ottawa County health officials give update on COVID-19, vaccinations

