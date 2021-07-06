Kent County Health Department offering easy access to vaccines through partnership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department is partnering with Grand Rapids Proactive and Seeds of Promise to help make the COVID-19 vaccine more readily available to community members.

A mobile vaccine unit will be available Thursdays in July in the Great Giant Supermarket parking lot starting July 8, according to KCHD.

“The team at Seeds of Promise understands there are notable disparities in vaccination rates and hesitancy by the Black community,” says Seeds of Promise Health and Wellness Impact Team Chair Ludie Weddle. “We decided to take the vaccination process to the people in the community.”

We’re told clinics will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

KCHD tells us vaccines are free and do not require an appointment. Click here for more on where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

