GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend.

We’re told the clinic will be located at the Department of Human Services building in Grand Rapids Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

KCHD says all individuals aged 5 and older are eligible, adding appointments are not necessary but are preferred.

Make an appointment online or by calling 211.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube