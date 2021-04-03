Kalamazoo nonprofit to provide 800+ vaccines at drive-through clinic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Family Health Center is hosting a drive-through vaccination clinic at Stones Church next week.

The nonprofit says they plan to administer more than 400 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will provide a similar number of secondary doses on April 9 to those who had received their first dose on March 12.

We’re told the nonprofit will vaccinate adults 18 and up.

FHC says appointments must be scheduled ahead of time. Those wishing to schedule an appointment may do so by calling 269-488-0804.

