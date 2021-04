KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday with no appointments needed.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department, which is located at 311 E. Alcott St., according to a news release.

Officials will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

