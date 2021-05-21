GRPS plans more COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has scheduled three new COVID-19 vaccine clinics next month.

They’ll be open to students 12 years and older, along with their parents or guardians, GRPS said Friday.

The district is partnering with the Kent County Health Department and Walgreen’s for the clinics:

Ottawa Hills High School Gymnasium – June 2 from 2-8 p.m.

Innovation Central High School – June 3 from 2-8 p.m.

Union High School Gymnasium – June 4 from 2-8 p.m.

Appointments will be required for all vaccinations and can be made on Walgreen's website here.