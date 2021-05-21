Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

GRPS plans more COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible students

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRPS File Photo
GRPS 09122020
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 15:42:59-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has scheduled three new COVID-19 vaccine clinics next month.

They’ll be open to students 12 years and older, along with their parents or guardians, GRPS said Friday.

The district is partnering with the Kent County Health Department and Walgreen’s for the clinics:

  • Ottawa Hills High School Gymnasium – June 2 from 2-8 p.m.
  • Innovation Central High School – June 3 from 2-8 p.m.
  • Union High School Gymnasium – June 4 from 2-8 p.m.

Appointments will be required for all vaccinations and can be made on Walgreen's website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.