GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The school says the clinic will be held at the Raider Grill inside the Student Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are not required to receive vaccines, according to GRCC. We’re told booster shots will also be available.

Vaccine recipients can fill out this form beforehand to save time when at the clinic.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube