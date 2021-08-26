GRCC to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during this Saturday’s Raider Rally event, according to GRCC.

We’re told roughly 2,000 students have registered to receive the vaccine.

The clinic is scheduled to be held Saturday, Aug. 28 in front of Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Vaccines are important in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and preventing serious illness and hospitalization,” says Vice President for Finance and Administration Lisa Freiburger. “Our incentive program can encourage students to get their shot, and we are working with community partners to make sure vaccinations are accessible and convenient.”

We’re told other clinics will be held at the following times:

Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall

from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall Sept. 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Leslie M. Tassell M-TEC

from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Leslie M. Tassell M-TEC Sept. 14 at the Lakeshore Campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

