Governor Whitmer encouraging Michiganders to receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging all residents in the state of Michigan to receive booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The FDA is expected to approve boosters for adults 18 and older sometime this week.

“As we continue facing COVID, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated, and if you’re eligible, get your booster shot,” says Governor Whitmer. “I also encourage parents to take their children, 5 and older, to get vaccinated because it is the best way to prevent them from getting sick, being hospitalized, or developing long-term symptoms from COVID-19.”

Michiganders are also encouraged to continue wearing masks during large gatherings indoors regardless of vaccination status and to get tested for COVID-19 after returning from holiday travel. Flu shots are also encouraged.

