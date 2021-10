GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each week we check in with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma to talk about the latest on COVID-19 in Michigan.

This week, Dr. Abha discusses how dispensation could work if the Pfizer vaccine receives approval from the FDA and CDC. She also addresses a viewer concern about immunocompromised persons unable to safely participate in meetings for fear of acquiring the virus.

For more on Dr. Abha, click here.