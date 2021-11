GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Abha joined Fox 17 Morning News on Monday to discuss getting children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Her remarks come as CDC approval of the vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old is expected this week.

Dr. Abha also reminded parents not to forget about flu shots this year.