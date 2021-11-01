COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 could be given green light this week

(WXYZ) — This week, about 28 million children ages 5-11 could be given the green light to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The authorization process for Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5-11 continues to move along smoothly.

Once the CDC advisory group votes on the authorization, which is expected to happen Tuesday, the CDC director is expected to recommend it.

Children would only receive only a third of the adult dose. A trial of more than 2, 200 children showed the vaccine was nearly 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease, and there were no cases of severe side effects.

Like adults, children will be able to get two shots three weeks apart, meaning it can take as little as five weeks for them to be fully vaccinated.

But a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that out of 1,500 U.S. adults, most parents are not planning on getting their children vaccinated right away, only 27% of parents said they would get their children vaccinated right away.

The survey also found that many of the parents are concerned about safety.

76% indicated that they were "Very" or "Somewhat" concerned about long-term side effects

71% said that they were worried about serious side effects

66% were concerned about how the vaccine would affect a child’s fertility later down the road

"The CDC says there is no evidence that shows that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 does anything with fertility. It shows that there's no fertility issues, it's an unfounded myth that's scaring the heck out of people," said Dr. Partha Nandi.

Between the virus, and the vaccine, doctors say the greatest risk is COVID-19.

"COVID has bad complications with children, doesn't have it with all children, but has with many and it also has the complications in this young group of having long term issues," said Dr. Claire Boogaard, Children's National Hospital, on CBS's "Face the Nation."

As soon as the Pfizer vaccine is authorized, the White House said last week that millions of doses will ship out. So they'll be ready at doctor's offices, children's hospitals, pharmacies and clinics in our area.

