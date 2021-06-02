DoorDash offers $2 million in gift cards for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

(WXMI) — DoorDash plans to give away $2 million in gift cards as incentive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the company tells us.

We’re told each gift card is valued at $25 and will be distributed across 1,000 local health centers in the U.S.

The donation is being done to help the White House reach its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults before July 4, according to DoorDash.

“DoorDash is proud to team up with the White House and donate gift cards to bolster efforts to vaccinate over 70% of Americans by July 4th, says CEO Tony Xu. “We’re thrilled that these gift cards can help people get a meal delivered from a local restaurant so they can focus on resting after receiving their vaccination.”

Click here to read more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube