Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

CVS Pharmacy begins scheduling 12- to 15-year-olds for COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Pharmacist Evelyn Kim, wears a mask and gloves at the CVS pharmacy at Target in the Tenleytown area of Washington. The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, including CVS, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Evelyn Kim
Posted at 4:31 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 16:31:39-04

MICHIGAN — COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 12- to 15-year-olds are now available for scheduling at almost 70 CVS locations across Michigan.

The expansion comes as a CDC advisory panel endorsed Pfizer’s vaccine for this age group Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: CDC advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up

CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the vaccine to the newly eligible group Thursday.

Parent or legal guardian consent is required and children will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Appointments can be scheduled online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability, though walk-ins will also be accepted.

The CVS scheduling tool will only show appointments at locations that have the Pfizer vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.