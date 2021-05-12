CVS Pharmacy begins scheduling 12- to 15-year-olds for COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan

MICHIGAN — COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 12- to 15-year-olds are now available for scheduling at almost 70 CVS locations across Michigan.

The expansion comes as a CDC advisory panel endorsed Pfizer’s vaccine for this age group Wednesday afternoon.

CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the vaccine to the newly eligible group Thursday.

Parent or legal guardian consent is required and children will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Appointments can be scheduled online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability, though walk-ins will also be accepted.

The CVS scheduling tool will only show appointments at locations that have the Pfizer vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.