Calhoun County to host walk-in vaccine clinic in Battle Creek Friday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department plans to host a walk-in vaccine clinic tomorrow as a result of an increase in vaccine supply.

The CCPHD made the announcement on their Facebook page this afternoon.

They say the clinic will be held at the YMCA Multi-Sports Complex on Friday, April 9 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The health department adds that the clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Residents wishing to make an appointment at a future clinic may do so here.

