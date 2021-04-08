Watch

Calhoun County to host walk-in vaccine clinic in Battle Creek Friday

Posted at 4:28 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 16:28:57-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department plans to host a walk-in vaccine clinic tomorrow as a result of an increase in vaccine supply.

The CCPHD made the announcement on their Facebook page this afternoon.

They say the clinic will be held at the YMCA Multi-Sports Complex on Friday, April 9 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The health department adds that the clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Residents wishing to make an appointment at a future clinic may do so here.

