Calhoun County offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

Posted at 4:47 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 16:47:43-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department is offering COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics this week for interested adults.

Clinics in Battle Creek and Albion are available, according to a news release Monday.

Individuals 16 and 17 years old are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine offered at Battle Creek clinics.

Albion:

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to residents 18+ on Tuesday, April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albion College Dow Center, located at 415 S. Hannah St.

This is a one-dose vaccine.

Battle Creek:

Battle Creek clinics for first-doses of the Pfizer vaccine will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at YMCA Multi Sports Complex.

Individuals who are 16 or 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.

Appointments for the second dose will take place three weeks later on May 7.

Hours will be as follows:

  • April 14: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • April 15: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • April 16: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Individuals with scheduled appointments will still be prioritized. Those appointments can be made here.

