Bronson Healthcare begins COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5-11

PORTAGE, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare will begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 starting this Sunday.

A vaccine clinic specifically for this age group will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Portage Road in Portage, according to a news release Friday.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Almost 400 children in the 5-11 age group are expected to be vaccinated during the first clinic.

“Expanding vaccinations to this new age group is an important step for children, families and our communities,” said Dr. Megan Sikkema, a pediatrician at Bronson Children’s Hospital. “This vaccine is proven to be safe and effective. Immunizing children against COVID-19 will not only help protect them, but it will also help slow the spread of the virus throughout our communities.”

In addition to the Sunday clinic, Bronson’s four community vaccine clinics in Battle Creek, Mattawan, South Haven and Portage also have appointments for Nov. 15 and beyond.

Children will need to be accompanied by an adult at the vaccine clinics or have a signed authorization form.

Patients can schedule online and through MyChart, or by calling 269-220-3970.