Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Bronson Healthcare begins COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5-11

items.[0].image.alt
Photo courtesy: Greg Marsh
The Moderna Baltimore vaccine trial site had just 150 slots for kids, but received thousands of inquiries from parents trying to enroll their children.
The Moderna Baltimore vaccine trial site had just 150 slots for kids, but received thousands of inquiries from parents trying to enroll their children.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 10:58:50-05

PORTAGE, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare will begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 starting this Sunday.

A vaccine clinic specifically for this age group will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Portage Road in Portage, according to a news release Friday.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Almost 400 children in the 5-11 age group are expected to be vaccinated during the first clinic.

“Expanding vaccinations to this new age group is an important step for children, families and our communities,” said Dr. Megan Sikkema, a pediatrician at Bronson Children’s Hospital. “This vaccine is proven to be safe and effective. Immunizing children against COVID-19 will not only help protect them, but it will also help slow the spread of the virus throughout our communities.”

In addition to the Sunday clinic, Bronson’s four community vaccine clinics in Battle Creek, Mattawan, South Haven and Portage also have appointments for Nov. 15 and beyond.

Children will need to be accompanied by an adult at the vaccine clinics or have a signed authorization form.

Patients can schedule online and through MyChart, or by calling 269-220-3970.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.