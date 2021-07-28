Beaumont to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, volunteers, and providers

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health System is mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, volunteers, and providers who practice at their facilities.

Beaumont says the mandate will go into effect either once the Food & Drug Administration fully approves one or more of the vaccines, which is expected sometime this fall, or "if the positive rate for the surrounding communities begins to spike or Beaumont experiences a fourth pandemic surge."

“We have a duty to protect our patients and our staff. The Delta variant is the most contagious form of COVID-19. It spreads much faster than the original version of the virus. We want all Beaumont team members to stay healthy. The vaccine is the only safe and effective way to truly protect against COVID-19,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said in a news release.

Beaumont released the following details about the mandate:

Anyone who works in a Beaumont facility, including employees, volunteers and providers who practice or work at Beaumont facilities, will be required to get the vaccine. Team members must be fully vaccinated within six weeks of full FDA approval of any viable COVID-19 vaccine. Team members who do not meet exemptions and refuse to get vaccinated will initially be suspended. Those who choose not to be vaccinated will no longer be allowed to work at Beaumont. Additional details regarding Beaumont’s policy will be shared in the comings weeks.

