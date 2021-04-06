Battle Creek VA Medical Center expands COVID-19 vaccinations

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek VA Medical Center will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations April 10 to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses and some other beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act.

The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue prioritizing veterans enrolled in VA care, according to a news release Tuesday.

“The Battle Creek VA Medical Center has been focused on vaccinating as many veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Michelle Martin, director of the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. “We will be doing a variety of walk-in and mobile clinics to make the vaccine easily accessible to those who qualify.”

Those eligible can register here.

Mass vaccination events are planned for April 10 and 17 in Battle Creek and at the Wyoming VA Outpatient Clinic on April 17.

Mobile clinics are also being planned throughout West Michigan in the coming weeks.