Barry-Eaton District Health Department plans sensory-friendly vaccine clinics

Posted at 12:49 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 12:49:12-04

HASTINGS, Mich. — Barry-Eaton District Health Department will offer two sensory-friendly options to receive the COVID-19 vaccine later this month on May 22.

These clinics will offer a “more relaxed” vaccination experience, according to a news release Monday.

Any Michigan resident 12 or older who would prefer a sensory-friendly setting is welcome.

They’ll be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Eaton RESA – 1790 E. Packard Hwy, Charlotte, MI 48813
  • Barry ISD – 555 Woodlawn Ave., Hastings, MI 49058

The clinics will have separate, more private areas for check-in, vaccine administration and waiting, along with lower lighting levels.

Picture communication materials for explaining the vaccination process will be available.

A social story – a tool often used by people with autism – about vaccination will be emailed to those who register.

Fidget items will be on hand for distraction, comfort or stimming if desired.

Patients will be encouraged to make any sounds they would like during the vaccination process.

Staff will be trained on sensory and disability accommodations and best practices.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at both locations and a limited number of appointments are available.

Organizers highly recommend registering in advance, as walk-ins will only be accepted if there are gaps in appointments.

For individuals under 18, a parent or legal guardian will need to be present at the appointment.

Registration may be done here.

