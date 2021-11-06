Watch

Appeals court freezes vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child’s COVID-19 vaccine dose, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's National Hospital in Washington. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Nov 06, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4, or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, said the court action halts Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration from “moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”

The president has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic.

