Albion College reschedules vaccine clinics, offers free tuition

ALBION, Mich. — Albion College announced Wednesday that its vaccine clinics have been rescheduled to occur in September, according to the school.

We’re told middle and high school students who receive the vaccine at one of their three clinics will be entered in a drawing to win a year’s worth of free tuition at Albion College.

“Albion is committed to making higher education more accessible and affordable to local communities,” says President Dr. Mathew Johnson. “That is why we have been working with the greater Albion community to drive vaccine uptake across the board, and now particularly among our youth.”

The college has provided us with the following vaccination schedule:

Sept. 7: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. at Battle Creek YMCA (2nd dose Sept. 28)

Sept. 8: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. at Marshall High School (2nd dose Sept. 29)

Sept. 11: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Marshall High School (2nd dose Oct. 2)

Albion College says other prizes in addition to a year’s tuition include free tuition for a semester, free books for one semester at the school and a one-year membership at the Battle Creek Family YMCA.

Click here for more information on Calhoun County’s vaccine clinics.

