AG Nessel requests investigation into COVID-19 vaccine card scammer

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 16:12:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is requesting an investigation to discern the identity of a scammer claiming to sell vaccine cards online, according to the Michigan attorney general’s office.

We’re told a fake account was used to solicit members of a Macomb County Facebook group.

The attorney general’s office says the solicitation was removed.

“Let this be a warning to those who take a shot at buying or selling fake vaccination cards in Michigan,” says Nessel. “Although this one looks to be just a money-for-nothing scam, we will dig into complaints like this and vigorously pursue those who put lives in danger with fake vaccination cards.”

Read Nessel’s full petition below:

