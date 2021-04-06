State asks eBay, Shopify, Twitter to curb sales of fake vaccination cards

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel requests eBay, Shopify and Twitter to curb the sales of fake vaccination cards, according to the state attorney general’s office.

"These cards look legitimate, but are anything but,” says Nessel. “My colleagues and I are urging Twitter, eBay and Shopify to help prevent the sale of these phony cards and protect the public health.”

Genuine vaccination cards are given to patients after they receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The state warns that fraudulent cards may endanger the health of community members and inhibit the ongoing progress in vaccinating the public.

Nessel is joined by 44 other attorneys general in a letter calling on CEOs of the aforementioned platforms to monitor and remove ads for fraudulent vaccination cards, as well as to make records of the ads and sellers of fraudulent cards.

