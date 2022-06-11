CDC to void negative COVID test result requirements on US flights

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a major change Friday to its pre-departure COVID-19 requirements on flights to the United States.

The order requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 will end on June 12 at 12:01 a.m.

Previously, this requirement was necessary for all passengers boarding a flight to the U.S.

The CDC says the pandemic has shifted to a new phase, citing nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rates and infection-induced immunity.

Friday’s announcement means that air passengers no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before getting on a flight to the U.S.

However, the CDC still recommends that travelers coming to the U.S. get tested for COVID-19 as close to their departure as possible and not to travel if they are sick.

