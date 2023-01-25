Watch Now

Calhoun County seeks public input on health department's COVID response

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 25, 2023
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) is putting together an after-action report (AAR) on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they want to hear your input.

Health officials say the AAR will aid in future responses to natural disasters, widespread outages, acts of violence and new pandemics.

Residents are invited to provide constructive criticism on how the department responded to COVID-19 through March 31. Send feedback to publichealth@calhouncountymi.gov.

“The purpose of the report is not to place blame but instead to improve preparedness capacity,” CCPHD writes. “Health departments often use AARs for preparedness, but also to fulfill requirements of Public Health Accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board.”

Visit the department’s website to view their range of services.

