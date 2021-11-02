Beaumont doctor expresses concerns about second fall and winter amid COVID-19

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan’s COVID-19 infections and death rates are still a major concern for medical professionals.

Five million people have died around the world. In Michigan the death toll is above 22,000 and doctors here say the pandemic is still a challenge.

"If you don’t die of COVID, you certainly spend quite a bit of time in the hospital and many people are sick for weeks. It challenges the healthcare system," says Dr. Joel Fishbain, Medical Director Infectious Prevention, Beaumont - Grosse Pointe

With caseloads in Michigan fluctuating, Dr. Fishbain at Beaumont hospital says any case is still too many and this holiday season people should continue with safety measures.

"I get concerned about when we start locking up houses when we start having gatherings for Thanksgiving and for the holidays. We already have kids in school, it will be challenging and if we continue to see an increase, we will have a problem," says Dr. Joel Fishbain, Medical Director Infectious Prevention, Beaumont - Grosse Pointe

As for the vaccine, Dr. Fishbain says studies show they are safe as well as effective. Plus, still, without proper treatment to fight the virus, prevention is better than the cure.

"Continued spread of infection out in the world you will see more variants, and more mutations that will bypass the vaccines, make the vaccines ineffective or make our treatments less effective," says Dr. Joel Fishbain, Medical Director Infectious Prevention, Beaumont - Grosse Pointe

