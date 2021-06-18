Ask Dr. Nandi: Fast-spreading Delta COVID variant could have different symptoms, experts say

(WXYZ) — Scientists are learning more about the highly transmissible Delta COVID variant that was first detected in India. An ongoing study has found this strain is provoking different symptoms in those infected.

Fever, cough, and loss of taste and smell are well-known symptoms caused by the coronavirus. Of course, not everyone who gets infected has these symptoms. And we know that some people don’t get any symptoms at all.

But the traditional symptoms we’ve been told to watch out for, appear to be different with this new Delta variant. That’s according to a new study in the United Kingdom. It uses an app that allows the British public to enter how the virus affects them.

After analyzing the data, here’s what the researchers found. The number one symptom at the top of the list is headache. Followed by sore throat, runny nose, and then fever. The researchers also noted that younger people were more likely to report a “funny off feeling” or that they felt like they had a bad cold.

Now, you might be thinking, “those symptoms don’t sound so bad”. But, this Delta variant has been called “COVID on steroids”.

Scientists have estimated it to be 60% more transmissible than the current dominant strain here in the US, which is the Alpha variant first found in Britain. And a Scottish study just found the Delta variant had nearly double the risk of hospitalization when compared with the Alpha variant.

So, if more folks don’t get vaccinated in the very near future, it’s very likely that this Delta variant will take over. And this could lead to spikes in communities where vaccination rates are low. Which could then lead to more hospitalization rates, even amongst the younger age groups.

Unfortunately, I know there are people who think COVID is no big deal. Or that the vaccines are not safe. But I strongly support science. And science has shown that COVID can be very dangerous.

We’ve had over 600,000 Americans die from it. And there are many long-haulers struggling with debilitating symptoms.

Science has also shown that our vaccines are not only safe, but they can protect people from the current variants, including the Delta variant. So once again, I urge those who have not been fully vaccinated to schedule your shots as soon as you can.

