As vaccine eligibility expands in Michigan, there's a push to ensure older residents aren't left behind

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan has expanded the vaccine eligibility but the supply still hasn’t expanded much for most municipalities.

As of March 8, people over age 50 with medical conditions or disabilities, caregivers to children with special needs, and the homeless are all eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Local leaders say just because you’re eligible doesn’t mean you’ll be able to actually get a vaccine.

They’re working to ensure those over 65 don’t get left behind.

Those over 65 can call the SMART Macomb Vaccine Hotline at 586-421-6579 or email macombvaccine@smartbus.org and include their name, address, phone number and date of birth. You will then receive a call or email back with an appointment at either the Richmond or Sterling Heights vaccination location. There are 1,500 appointments available a day between the two locations for people over 65. If you need a ride, SMART will arrange transportation to get you there and back home.

Here is a link to the area agency on aging –– which provides a list of resources for those over 65 looking for vaccine appointments in South Eastern Michigan: https://aaa1b.org/covid-19-vaccine-info/

You can also call 211 to search for an available appointment.

The city of Dearborn is providing vaccinations for seven communities and has appointments available for this week for those over the age of 65 in the following communities: Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Allen Park, Melvindale, Garden City, Redford and Inkster

