Allegan County COVID-19 transmission at highest rate since start of the pandemic

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department is urging residents to be vigilant as COVID-19 transmission reaches an all-time high.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or experience symptoms are asked to alert their close contacts — defined as anyone who may have been less than six feet away for at least 15 minutes — of possible exposure. Notifications can be sent via the MI COVID Alert app.

“We need community members to work together to bring the level of community transmission down before the educational institutions and businesses are impacted further,” says Medical Director Dr. Richard Tooker. “Without quick and intentional action from the community, people can expect a decrease in the capacity for local hospitals to provide COVID-19 interventions, other emergency services, and routine care for other health concerns.”

Dr. Tooker warns that continued spread may lead to more school and business closures as staff shortages worsen.

The ACHD says there were 818.93 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people last week, adding there were 187 pediatric cases.

County health officials say 56% of residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which they say is not enough to stop the spread of the Delta variant. A reported 79.1% of Allegan County COVID-19 cases occurred in unvaccinated residents.

All residents are urged to get vaccinated if eligible and to wear masks regardless of vaccination status when in public and indoors. ACHD also advises that residents stay home if under the weather.

