GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2021 Grand Rapids Santa Parade has been canceled due to concerns relating to COVID-19, according to the annual event’s website.

Organizers say they will inform residents about plans for next year through social media.

“We are already planning on returning in 2022 in a spectacular way!” organizers say.

RELATED: Kalamazoo Holiday Parade renamed to Maple Hill Holiday Parade

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube