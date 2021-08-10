Kalamazoo Holiday Parade renamed to Maple Hill Holiday Parade

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade will now be known as the Maple Hill Holiday Parade, according to Maple Hill Auto Group.

We’re told the Downtown Kalamazoo Partnership (DKP) board voted to transfer the parade’s ownership to Maple Hill Auto Group last month.

The family-owned dealership says they have been a partner with the annual Holiday Parade since 1998 when it helped prevent the decades-old tradition from shutting down.

“It’s our mission to preserve the core of the Kalamazoo community,” says Maple Hill Auto Group Owner Jim VandenBerg. “The need for local family events that support the community, and the downtown merchants, is our driving force.”

This year’s parade is scheduled to take place Nov. 20. The start time has yet to be determined.

This year’s parade will feature helium-filled balloons, live music and “higher standards for entry,” according to the Kalamazoo dealership, adding they’ll collaborate with local businesses to orchestrate a series of family-friendly events after the parade’s conclusion.

We’re told the parade’s entry fee will be $75 and that applications will be made available Sept. 1.

Follow the Maple Hill Holiday Parade’s Facebook page for updates.

