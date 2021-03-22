2 more cases of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant found in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two more cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant have been identified in Ottawa County – and neither had a known travel history.

One of the confirmed cases is younger than 20 years old and the other is in their 20s.

“We are encouraging everyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19, or have symptoms of the disease, to please seek out testing,” said Marcia Mansaray, deputy health officer at the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “Testing is more important than ever. If we can’t find the virus, we can’t stop it.”

The B.1.1.7 variant is thought to be more transmissible than the original strain of the virus, leading to faster spread and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

RELATED: Ottawa County identifies B.1.1.7 COVID-19 case with no travel history